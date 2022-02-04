Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MVIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MicroVision by 293.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroVision by 36.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MicroVision by 110.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MicroVision by 111.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MicroVision by 499.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MVIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other MicroVision news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $495.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 3.53. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.