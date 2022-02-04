Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,020 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period.

Shares of PDN stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

