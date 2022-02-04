Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,794 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $9,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after buying an additional 1,212,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 997.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,153,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 1,048,379 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.