Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Professional currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Professional stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.06. Professional has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $22.11.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,752 shares of company stock worth $70,685 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Professional during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Professional during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Professional by 41.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Professional by 163.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Professional by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

