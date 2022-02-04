Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,689 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock valued at $40,888,209 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.16. The company had a trading volume of 152,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,456. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.64. The company has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a PE ratio of 119.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

