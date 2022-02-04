Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up about 1.2% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $36,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.74. 91,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,436,796. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $88,660,230. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.