Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.66 on Friday, reaching $580.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,605. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $669.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $500.14 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

