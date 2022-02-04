Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,427,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.67. 5,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,036. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.46 and its 200 day moving average is $255.73. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

