PROG (NYSE:PRG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.70

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 15824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.
A number of analysts recently commented on PRG shares. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROG in the third quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PROG by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PROG (NYSE:PRG)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
