PROG (NYSE:PRG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.70

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 15824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRG shares. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Get PROG alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROG in the third quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PROG by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.