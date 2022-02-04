Props Token (PROPS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.95 Million

Props Token (CURRENCY:PROPS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Props Token has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Props Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Props Token has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $435,486.00 worth of Props Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Props Token Profile

Props Token (PROPS) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. Props Token’s total supply is 703,259,045 coins and its circulating supply is 359,236,101 coins. Props Token’s official Twitter account is @PROPSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Props Token’s official website is www.propsproject.com . The Reddit community for Props Token is https://reddit.com/r/PROPSProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PROPS is a decentralized digital media network that rewards its users, content creators and developers, based on their contribution to the growth of the network. The PROPS token is a ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain and is to be used in their platform as a payment method. “

Props Token Coin Trading

