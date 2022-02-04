ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Gap Up to $53.62

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.62, but opened at $55.80. ProShares Ultra Technology shares last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 510 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

