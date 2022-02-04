Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSEC stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 112.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

