Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Up 26.8% in January

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 395,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,906,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PROSY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prosus from €128.00 ($143.82) to €122.00 ($137.08) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. Prosus has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

