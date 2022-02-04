PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Sells $434,966.07 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $113.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.81.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of PTC by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

