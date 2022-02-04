PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 1,835 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,812 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.8% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $48.34. 44,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

