Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issued By Piper Sandler

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $198.34 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

