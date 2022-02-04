Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for PJT Partners Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of PJT opened at $63.44 on Friday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 287,062 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 59,588 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

