Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 2,665.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

