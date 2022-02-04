Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Decreased by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.32.

NYSE:COP opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $5,053,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 44,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.