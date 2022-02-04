Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $72.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. Graco has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

