Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

MEOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Methanex during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.