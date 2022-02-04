Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for NXP Semiconductors Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $198.34 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after acquiring an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $908,006,000 after acquiring an additional 147,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

