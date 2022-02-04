Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for United Natural Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.