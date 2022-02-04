Quark (QRK) Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $133,457.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012354 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,978,205 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

