Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $14.24 Per Share (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the medical research company will earn $14.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.33.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $136.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.32 and a 200 day moving average of $149.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

