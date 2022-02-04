Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY22 guidance to $8.65-9.35 EPS.

NYSE DGX opened at $136.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.33.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

