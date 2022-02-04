Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Get Randstad alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Randstad stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Randstad has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Randstad (RANJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.