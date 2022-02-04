Raymond James Weighs in on CGI Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.96 billion.

