RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised RealReal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised RealReal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

RealReal stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. RealReal has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $759.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,066 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,258 shares of company stock worth $3,939,736. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,633,000 after buying an additional 160,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after buying an additional 316,574 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 18.2% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after buying an additional 633,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

