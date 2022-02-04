Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paycor HCM (PYCR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR):

2/4/2022 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Paycor HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $28.00.

12/13/2021 – Paycor HCM is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

PYCR traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. 752,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53. Paycor HCM Inc has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,533,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,895,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,542 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

