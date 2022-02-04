Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Redbox (RDBX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX):

2/4/2022 – Redbox had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $5.00.

2/3/2022 – Redbox had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $5.00.

2/2/2022 – Redbox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

1/18/2022 – Redbox had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $21.00 to $18.00.

1/6/2022 – Redbox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

1/3/2022 – Redbox had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $16.00.

12/29/2021 – Redbox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

RDBX stock traded up 0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching 2.40. 131,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.62. Redbox has a 52-week low of 2.00 and a 52-week high of 27.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

