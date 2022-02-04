Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Recruiter.com Group’s earnings. Recruiter.com Group reported earnings per share of ($3.98) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Recruiter.com Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Recruiter.com Group.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Recruiter.com Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,536. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. Recruiter.com Group has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Recruiter.com Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recruiter.com Group (RCRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.