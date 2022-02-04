Renaissance Group LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Primo Water news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,722 shares of company stock worth $5,554,753. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

