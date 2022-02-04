Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 352,200 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2,332.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $61,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after buying an additional 243,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after purchasing an additional 102,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.44.

Shares of EXR opened at $204.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.13 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

