Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 44.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 160,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $56,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.36 and a 200 day moving average of $257.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.46 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

