Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,041,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $73,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERN. Barclays increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cerner stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

