Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,686,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 134,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Kearny Financial worth $58,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 15.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,150 shares of company stock worth $268,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

