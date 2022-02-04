Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €62.00 ($69.66) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.46 ($44.34).

Renault stock opened at €35.72 ($40.13) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.66. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($113.15).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

