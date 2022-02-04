Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

