Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 73,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 689,535 shares.The stock last traded at $11.22 and had previously closed at $11.37.

Several research firms have commented on RFP. TD Securities cut their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.04.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,734,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,415,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 410,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 629,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 342,742 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 305,812 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

