Reviewing Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Dynex Capital pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dynex Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dynex Capital and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.09%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 215.48% 10.66% 1.99% Medalist Diversified REIT -65.08% -40.25% -8.57%

Risk & Volatility

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynex Capital and Medalist Diversified REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $96.47 million 6.12 $177.53 million $4.72 3.41 Medalist Diversified REIT $9.28 million 1.73 -$8.18 million ($1.25) -0.80

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property. The company was founded on September 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MA.

