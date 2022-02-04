Revlon (NYSE:REV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

NYSE REV opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Revlon has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $546.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.75.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Revlon by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Revlon by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revlon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Revlon by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

