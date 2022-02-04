Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.03 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.04), with a volume of 149,408 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.03. The firm has a market cap of £29.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Company Profile (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

