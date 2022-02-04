Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 7.6% Higher

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.23. 755,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 27,408,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,367 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,709,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,388,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

