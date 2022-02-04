Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

