Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Price Target to GBX 1,340

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,450 ($19.49) to GBX 1,340 ($18.02) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OXB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.91) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.91) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,634 ($21.97).

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 827 ($11.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,103.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,320.49. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of GBX 802.31 ($10.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,678 ($22.56). The company has a market cap of £712.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

