Royal Bank of Canada Lowers ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €14.50

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €15.00 ($16.85) to €14.50 ($16.29) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE ING traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,278. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ING Groep by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.