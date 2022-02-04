Royal Bank of Canada Raises Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target to GBX 245

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 245 ($3.29) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

LON:APF opened at GBX 139.60 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.25. The company has a market cap of £298.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.18).

In other news, insider Robert Stan acquired 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,747.38). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £147,200 ($197,902.66). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,010,000.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.