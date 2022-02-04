Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 310 ($4.17) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROR. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.45) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.51) to GBX 420 ($5.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.50) to GBX 395 ($5.31) in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 405.30 ($5.45).

ROR opened at GBX 338.20 ($4.55) on Monday. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 319.80 ($4.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 381.40 ($5.13). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 349.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 349.14. The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 30.55.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

