RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. RPM International reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 549,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

